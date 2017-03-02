Mobile
Welsh gala marks St David’s Day in Dubai

Event honouring Wales’ patron saint and hosted by British Embassy draws 200 guests

Gulf News
 

Dubai: To mark St David’s Day honouring the patron saint of Wales, the Welsh government, British Embassy and Welsh National Opera gathered for a celebration of all things Wales — from culture and song to business and food — at a reception on Wednesday.

Hosted by Welsh Cabinet Secretary Lesley Griffiths and UK Ambassador to the UAE Philip Parham, the evening gala drew more than 200 people who were treated to a moving appearance by the Welsh National Opera who are performing this month at the Dubai Opera House.

Guests also took in a live cooking demonstration with Welsh lamb by world-renowned British chef Gary Rhodes.

A special pavilion was also on hand at the British Embassy in Dubai to introduce Welsh companies as well as Aston Martin who is set to open a new manufacturing facility in Wales.

“St David’s Day presents us with a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our people, our history, our culture and, of course, our high quality larder of food and drink produce. It also enables us, as a government, to reinforce our commitment to remaining an outward focused and welcoming nation,” said Griffiths.

Ambassador Parham noted, “St David’s Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate the culture, heritage and achievements of Wales and its people. Welsh people and businesses have had a real impact here in the UAE: from supplying equipment which keeps the Dubai Metro moving to manufacturing the wings for all A380s in the Emirates and Etihad fleets. We wish you all a happy St David’s Day.”

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin president and CEO, said: “We are pleased to be supporting the ‘Wales — business and culture’ reception which aligns with the impending opening of our new manufacturing facility at St Athan in Wales. We have been working closely with the Welsh Government and have recently begun construction of ‘Phase I’ of the facility, a real milestone in our 103-year history. We will build our first SUV at St Athan and look forward to continued collaboration with both the Ministry of Defence and the Welsh Government in making this project work.”

