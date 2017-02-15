Website offering medical licences shut down
Dubai: The Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai has ordered the closure of a website that offered to issue medical licences without permission to carry out any such activity.
The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in the DED, acting on a complaint, found out that the company was actually licensed to design computer networks and information systems, but not anything related to the medical sector.
Following the investigation, the Electronic Compliance section of the CCCP sector fined the website owner for non-compliance and engaging in unauthorised activity. The website was also given a deadline to straighten its record and carry out only the activities permitted under the licence.
Mahir Al Marzouqi, head of the Electronic Compliance section, said the DED is committed to protect the rights of businesses as well as consumers and to uphold transparency and competitiveness in the e-commerce sector.
“Dubai and the UAE, in general, are witnessing a fast and steady growth in e-commerce across various sectors. The [DED] is accordingly maintaining a close watch on online service providers and transactions to protect consumers and safeguard the reputation enjoyed by Dubai as a safe retail and services destination,” Al Marzouqi said.
Consumers can raise a complaint using the Ahlan Dubai number 600 54 5555.