Visually impaired employees receive ‘Flashes of Thought’ in Braille
Dubai: Three visually impaired employees of Dubai Municipality received Braille copies of the ‘Flashes of Thought’ penned by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, gifted the books to the employees coinciding with the World Braille Day celebrations.
Marwan Abdullah Al Mohammad, director of General Projects Department and head of the Dubai Municipality team for people with disabilities, said the municipality is proactively developing its strategy for the care of persons with disabilities until 2020.
“Our vision emphasises the need for providing a joyous decent life, sustainable services and a barrier-free inclusive environment to people with disabilities that ensures their active participation based on fairness and equality through four bases such as easy access to buildings and facilities…,” he said.
Al Mohammad said the civic body has a general policy for caring people with disabilities, aimed at making it a model for the care and happiness of such people.
The three employees who were gifted with the books were Mohammad Hassan Gharib Al Housani, support officer at Sewage Treatment Plant Department; Ahmad Ali Al Hosani, administrative support officer in the Architectural Heritage Department; and Hind Abdul Bari Bin Souqat of Human Resources Department.
She said the municipality has also prepared a set of publications in Braille, which include how to deal with people with disabilities and the policy of the municipality on taking care of people with disabilities and how to communicate with 800900, the civic body’s hotline.