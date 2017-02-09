Using 3D printing technology in housing projects discussed
Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) discussed with Dubai Future Foundation the potential use of 3D printing technology for future housing projects.
During a visit to the foundation, the delegation from MBRHE inspected the first 3D printed building in Dubai. Both parties then held discussions on ways to bolster cooperation and enhance relations that are based on the exchange of expertise.
Engineer Abdullah Ahmad Al Shehi, First Director of the Engineering Projects Department at MBRHE, highlighted the strategic importance of the visit, especially considering what the MBRHE is planning to achieve through the use of modern and advanced construction systems.