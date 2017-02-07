US Secretary of State Tillerson calls Mohammad Bin Zayed
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received a phone call from Rex Tillerson, the new US Secretary of State.
Shaikh Mohammad congratulated Tillerson on his appointment and wished him success in his new job.
During the call, they discussed ties of friendship and co-operation between the UAE and the US, and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries.
They also talked about topics of mutual interest, latest regional developments, the efforts made by the international community to combat violence, extremism and terrorism, and the need to eradicate terrorist groups to ensure regional and global peace and security.