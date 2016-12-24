University of Sharjah, Sewa sign pact
Sharjah: The University of Sharjah and Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of energy and environmental efficiency, water sources and desalination, the development of distribution networks, rationalisation of water and energy consumption and the use of renewable and alternative energy.
According to the MoU, both parties shall immediately implement nine research projects in water, energy and sustainability sectors. The findings of the research projects will be used and implemented as part of Sewa’s projects and strategies.