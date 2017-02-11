UN-backed green economy platform launched in Dubai

Left to Right, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Chairman of the board of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), Helen Clark, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates airline during the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) press conference at the DIFC Gate 4, Dubai. Photo: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: A plan by a UN-backed, Dubai-based organisation to help boost private sector firms go green was launched on Saturday by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The private sector platform was launched by the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), a body set up in Dubai in October last year. Supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the WGEO aims to develop solutions to climate change, and other environmental and societal challenges.

The grand ceremony was attended by Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy; Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, and other UAE officials.

“The platform we are launching today aims to help WGEO to take on a front-line role,” said Al Tayer in a keynote address at the ceremony.

As a result of the platform, partnerships, dialogue and knowledge exchange among countries, public and private sectors, UN agencies and civil organisations towards a green economy would be given a boost, Tayer said.

The initiative is in line with global agendas and the UAE’s own initiatives, he added.

“The organisation’s essential role is to reduce the investment risks in the green economy sector, and support international cooperation in innovation and funding.”

The WGEO is founded on seven platforms: Countries, Sustainable Cities Sector, Private Sector, Academic Sector, Organisations and Civil Society, Youth Sector and Financial Sector.

Saturday’s launch marked the very first to be rolled out by WGEO.

Helen Clark, the administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), also spoke at the ceremony. “It is an honour to be present here today to mark the launch of the ‘Private Sector Platform’ of WGEO,” she said.

“This event comes at an opportune moment as we meet to reconfirm commitments to a green and sustainable economy at the start of a New Year.”

Clark explained UNDP’s role in supporting WGEO in her speech: “UNDP is pleased to be associated with this ground-breaking initiative to support WGEO develop capacities in the coming years leveraging on the support of the private sector.”