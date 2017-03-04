UAE voices keenness on safeguarding human rights

Geneva: The UAE has stressed its interest in caring for those with disabilities through development of effective policies aimed at promoting community empowerment, enacting laws and taking measures that help eliminate all forms of discrimination.

It emphasised the Article 5 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities given the obligations the States undertake under this convention to provide adequate protection to enable persons with disabilities to get out of exclusion and marginalization — and give them a space to enjoy a normal social life.

This came in a speech delivered by Saeed Ahmad Al Jarwan from the Permanent Mission of the UAE in Geneva, before the 25th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in the framework of the annual interactive debate on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Al Jarwan welcomed experts in this annual debate on the implementation of the Article 5 of the Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities, particularly the issue of equality and non-discrimination.

He referred to maximum care of the UAE to people with disabilities through effective policies and regulations to eliminate all forms of discrimination.

He cited the Federal Law No. / 29 / for the year 2006 and the Federal Law No. / 3 / of year 2016, which affirms the prohibition of discrimination to ensure equality between people with disabilities and other people.