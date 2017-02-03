UAE strongly condemns terrorist knife attack on French soldier in Paris

A French soldier stands guards in front of a bakery in the 20th district of Paris on November 22, 2015, following a coordinated wave of attacks on Parisian nightspots claimed by Islamic State group (IS) jihadists that killed 130 people.

ABU DHABI: The UAE condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist crime in which a French soldier was stabbed by a terrorist at the entrance of the Louvre Museum at downtown Paris.

The soldier was injured during the attack.

''While strongly condemning this hideous crime, the UAE affirms its full solidarity with France in these circumstances and expresses its support for whatever measures France may take to preserve its security and safety of its citizens and residents,'' said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Friday.

''In this day, we confirm our religious values and our human stance which absolutely reject extremism, terrorism and crimes committed against innocent people. We stand with the civilised world which views humanity and peace as an inclusive, dominant principle that bind us together,'' the Ministry affirmed.

The Ministry called on the international community to intensify joint efforts to counter the challenge of extremism and terrorism which poses a common threat which does not discriminate between a country and another. Terrorism should be completely eradicated because it targets safety, security and stability of the world,' it emphasised.

''The terrorism which targets security and stability of France poses a threat to human values and ethics as well as to international norms,'' it added.

The Ministry lauded the response of the French soldier to the terrorist which it said had saved lives of innocent people.

''This terrorist attack on the Louvre Museum, the centre for human civilisation and heritage, exposed the darkness of terrorism and its ceaseless attempts to destroy the human heritage,'' it concluded.