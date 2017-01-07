Mobile
UAE Space Agency signs deals with 8 local universities

Tie-ups will help develop and activate space research centres and education programmes

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE Space Agency has signed agreements with eight top UAE universities to collaborate in science, research and technology, the federal body announced on Saturday.

According to the new agreements, signed as memorandums of understanding, the space agency and its new academic partners will develop and activate space research centres and education programmes.

The institutions will work with the space agency to jointly identify suitable research and education projects of mutual interest.

The agreements also cover collaboration in regards to the implementation of directives or initiatives from the UAE’s National Space Policy.

The UAE Space Agency signed MoUs with the University of Sharjah, Zayed University, American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology.

“These MoUs are in line with the foremost goals of the UAE Space Agency,” Khalifa Al Rumaithi, the agency’s chairman.

“By collaborating with academic institutions within the UAE, we will be supporting the space sector,” he added.

The agreements would enable the space agency to directly engage with students and inspire them to think about space, technology, and their role in the country’s future, he added.

