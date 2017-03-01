Mobile
UAE research projects selected for $3.4m UK fund

Government fund to support Gulf and UK scientists undertake research for two years

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Two UAE research projects have been selected as part of a wider $3.4 million (Dh12.49 million) UK government fund to support UK and Gulf scientists.

Each recipient will be allocated up to $500,000 to carry out the project over two years.

One of the UAE projects is a partnership between University of Manchester and Masdar Institute of Science and Technology that aims to use graphene technology to improve membrane-based water desalination techniques. These new materials seek to reduce the energy required and increase the volume of fresh water produced. Current desalination is limited by energy consumption. During the progress of the project, they will identify suitable industrial partners for exploiting the research results.

The other project is a collaboration between Bristol University and Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research seeking to improve detection, prediction and prevention of harmful algal blooms. These are increasing in occurrence in waters of the Gulf and can have a significant impact on human health, tourism, desalination and aquatic industries. Early warning and research into their causes could greatly reduce their social and economic impact.

Philip Parham, UK’s ambassador to the UAE, said the fund “forms part of the British government’s broader strategic commitment to strengthening partnerships with research bodies and higher education institutions in the Gulf. Britain leads the world in many areas of science and scientific research. We look forward to establishing more partnerships between the UK and Gulf Institutions.”

Edwin Samuel, the UK government’s Arabic spokesperson in the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The GCC has prioritised diversification and modernisation of their societies and economies in their national visions. The popularity of this new fund launched by the UK government and the British Council, shows that GCC researchers and scientists citizens are as keen as governments to engage with science. This is people to people links at their best and shows that the UK is a committed partner for GCC educational and scientific institutions wanting to make a contribution to their countries’ national modernisation visions.”

The project is led by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in partnership with the British Council, who together launched an open call for joint research applications in six GCC countries in July 2016. The call received a very high response rate, with 172 applications being put forward from higher education institutions and research bodies in the region.

The applications underwent peer-review by leading international academics between July 2016 and January 2017. The top applications were then selected in February. These cover each Gulf country, with two applications awarded in Saudi, two in the UAE and one for each of the other Gulf states (Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait).

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

