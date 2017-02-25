Mobile
UAE leaders greet Kuwait Emir on National Day

Abu Dhabi organises special celebrations at Yas Mall

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: Their Highnesses the Rulers of the UAE on Saturday congratulated Kuwait’s leadership on the occasion of that country’s National Day.

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to the Kuwaiti Emir.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman and Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain also sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority on Friday organised a festival in cooperation with the Turnberry Kuwait Foundation for Conventions and Exhibitions, to mark the Kuwaiti National Day at Town Square, Yas Mall, under the theme of ‘Kuwaitis Celebrate Their Home’.

The celebration was attended by Shaikh Fahd Yousuf Al Soud Al Sabah and Salah Mohammad Al Baijan, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, as well as other top GCC diplomats.

The celebration involved a wide range of shows and traditional activities that focused on the Kuwaiti heritage. It also included several cultural activities and live performances that covered innovation, environment and art fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Fahd said that relations between Kuwait and the UAE are deep-rooted and have become even stronger “thanks to both countries’ ancestors and Shaikhs who made such relations a role model”.

He extended his thanks to Shaikh Khalifa, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed and to the UAE people for joining Kuwaiti people in their celebrations.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Al Baijan expressed his happiness at celebrating the National Day in the UAE, saying that the Kuwaiti government and people deeply respect the Emirati leadership and its people.

Such celebration is a concrete example of how strong a relationship the UAE and Kuwait have, the ambassador said.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

