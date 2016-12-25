UAE launches first makeshift humanitarian city

The first of its kind city aims to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged

The first of its kind city aims to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The word’s first makeshift city for humanitarian work will soon be set up in the UAE to empower the youth in the field of volunteering, charitable and humanitarian work, the Zayed Giving Initiative announced on Sunday.

The mobile city, which comes as one of numerous initiatives launched by the Zayed Giving Initiative, will be equipped with all necessary infrastructure. The first of its kind city aims to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged segments through offering real solutions for their social and humanitarian problems. It also aims to effectively serve social and economic development.

The move comes in conjunction with the announcement of the Year of Giving by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is in line with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, that attaches much importance to the engagement of all sectors and members of the society in adopting sustainable and charitable projects.

Dr Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, said that the upcoming period would see a paradigm shift in volunteer, charitable and humanitarian work. A virtual city for humanitarian work will be set up that will provide training and aid locally and globally. It will be equipped with all fundamental components of mobile clinics, field hospital, and makeshift school, shopping centre, restaurant, sports and academic centre as well as a camp that can accommodate 1,000 families in emergencies.

The initiative will focus on the engagement of youth through setting up the Zayed young team to establish the culture of giving, volunteering and humanitarian work the society, Al Shameri added.