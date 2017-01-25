Mobile
UAE investors mull options in India

Indian official seeks to assure business leaders of ‘change in mindset’

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed and his UAE delegation during a meeting with the Indian prime minister at Hyderabad House yesterday. Present are Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Executive Council Member and Shaikh Diab Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Infrastructure, railways, airports, defence industries and space technology are among the key sectors in India that are being actively considered by UAE investors.

That was the key takeaway from a briefing session for Emirati business leaders, Indian business owners based in the UAE and government representatives from both the UAE and India, held on Wednesday in New Delhi. It was organised by the UAE Embassy in India, the UAE International Investors Council and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Payal Mirakhur, Vice-President of Invest India, the Indian government agency tasked to promote FDI into the country, told the delegates that although foreign investors in the past could have faced challenges in India, the investment environment and attitudes had significantly evolved over the last two years.

“India is a huge opportunity, as statistics confirm, and everyone knows, but there have been issues,” she said. “However, if you look at the last two and half years… there has been a complete mindset change in this country, especially when it comes to bureaucracy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many reforms and initiatives have been announced, leading to the transformation that India is going through today,” she said.

The UAE business delegation was led by Abdullah Bin Ahmad Al Saleh, Under Secretary at the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade and Industry, and included Ahmad Al Falahi, Commercial Attache at the UAE Embassy in India, Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World, and Yousuf Ali M.A, Chairman of the Lulu group, among others.

“We are keen to further strengthen our age-old relationship between the UAE and India and would like to explore new sectors to invest in,” said Yousuf Ali. “The UAE is among the top investors in India in terms of foreign direct investment. Leaders of both nations share a very warm and friendly relationship and this is further amplified by the 2.6 million-strong Indian community living and working in the UAE, who work as the bridge between both nations. Initiatives such as Make in India and Skill India, coupled with the easing of FDI norms, have made India a very lucrative market for investors worldwide,” he said.

Mirakhur said that although in the past, and in certain sectors, investors had faced difficulties, the government has since taken notice of those issues, and many sectors have reviewed their policies and are looking into how to improve and protect investors. “For example, in the roads and highways sector, with the new projects that have come, the way contracts are being made ensures that they are not one-sided,” she explained. “The agreement will look after the interests of both parties and there has been a government directive, especially for that,” she added.

Invest India is a government initiative under the Ease of Doing Business programme, mandated with facilitating processes for investors, and working closely with them from the start to help in various government-related issues, building relations, licences, interpretation of policies, etc.

“We serve as a bridge between the private sector and the bureaucracy. We also work with companies in India for policy advocacy, as well as with the government to ensure that things are changing. We aim to fix the negatives of past experiences, and our job is to ensure that nobody goes through that again. The aim is to roll out the red carpet,” Mirakhur said.

— With inputs from WAM

