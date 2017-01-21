Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed to take part in India’s Republic Day celebrations
ABU DHABI: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will attend the 68th Republic Day celebrations of India on January 26 as a chief guest.
Shaikh Mohammad will hold talks with President Pranab Mukherjee and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will discuss with senior Indian officials ways to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the two countries.
Discussions will also focus on coordination and consultation on issues of common interest. Regional and international issues will also figure in the talks.
Shaikh Mohammad will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including a number of shaikhs, ministers, senior officials, and business and economic figures.