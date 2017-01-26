Mohammad meets India President Mukherjee

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and India President Pranab Mukherjee attend a dinner reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday met Indian President Pranab Mukherjee as part of a three-day official visit to India.

The Indian President welcomed Shaikh Mohammad and his delegation, and expressed his hope that the visit would take India-UAE relations of friendship and cooperation to greater heights.

Shaikh Mohammad expressed his pleasure at meeting the Indian president and visiting India to share the national celebrations with its people.

He thanked Mukherjee for inviting him as a chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations, appreciating a gesture that reflects the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

He congratulated the Indian president and praised the depth of UAE-India relations and the great attention they receive from both leaderships.

Shaikh Mohammad and Mukherjee discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and India, stressing the importance of boosting existing areas of cooperation and developing new avenues for the best interest of the two nations.

They also discussed the latest developments on both the regional and international stage, and exchanged views about a number of topics of common interest.

Shaikh Mohammad conveyed greetings from President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Indian president and people.