UAE, Guinea to boost partnership in clean energy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE, Guinea to boost partnership in clean energy

Mohammad and Conde hold talks on bilateral relations and building partnership between UAE and Guinea

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, received President Alpha Conde of Guinea on Monday.

Conde extended an invitation to Shaikh Mohammad to visit Guinea. The Vice-President accepted the invitation and promised to visit Guinea in due time.

The two leaders explored ways to enhance cooperation and build investment partnership in the areas of clean energy generated from rivers that are abundant in Guinea and Africa in general, as well as in mineral resources, infrastructure and other sectors of high economic feasibility.

Shaikh Mohammad said the UAE spares no effort to enhance its relations with various countries in the world and providing technical assistance and human expertise for countries in need.

Conde praised the role of Emirates airlines in extending bridges of cultural and tourist links between the UAE and Guinea linking Dubai airports and the Conakry airport as well as helping increase trade between the two countries.

Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, were present.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Government

Mohammad launches 10x pro-innovation initiative
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year