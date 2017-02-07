Mobile
UAE Government launches smart platform

Interactive platform will have scientific content and studies that can be accessed for shaping the future

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE Government launched an interactive and smart e-platform for shaping the future.

The move serves as a step towards supporting efforts to enhance awareness in future thought and its importance in preparing for expected challenges and changes. The platform also provides a platform for scientific content and studies that can be accessed by those interested.

The platform can be accessed through the following link: http://www.uaefutureforesight.ae. It will serve as a reference for documenting the UAE’s efforts in designing the future, developing national capabilities and consolidating a culture for shaping the future. In order to achieve these objectives, the platform provides resources that hone expertise, transforming them into primary skills in the field of daily governmental work. This will help keep abreast with changes and anticipate challenges.

The platform also highlights local and global strategies, initiatives and practices related to shaping the future. It also includes a schedule for events that aim to provide more knowledge in this field.

Atraf Shehab, Director of the Department of Future at the Cabinet’s Office, said the platform is a result of continued efforts that are in line with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a global destination in leadership and a platform for future-focused thought process.

