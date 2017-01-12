Mobile
UAE gave Dh2.5b in aid to Afghanistan since 1970s

Report: UAE aid to Afghanistan

Image Credit: WAM
The UAE is considered one of the top countries in terms of aid granted to Afghanistan in order to help the nation overcome crises or natural and war-related disasters.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has provided more than Dh2.5 billion in aid for the people of Afghanistan since the 1970s. The UAE is considered one of the top countries in terms of aid granted to Afghanistan in order to help the nation overcome crises or natural and war-related disasters.

The aid was provided in forms of development assistance for the reconstruction of the country, building schools, hospitals and residences, or in the form of humanitarian assistance provided by Emirati charity organisations to help people affected by disasters that hit Afghanistan.

A report issued by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) pointed out that the UAE has stood by the people of Afghanistan since the beginning, and that full diplomatic relations were established with the country with bilateral relations developing in the avenues of politics, economy and culture.

The UAE responded to the call of the United Nations and other countries for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, and the UAE pledged $250 million for reconstruction efforts.

On that day, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced that the aid will be provided to Afghanistan in the form of financial grants, managed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, to support development projects in Afghanistan, specifically in areas of housing, supporting widows, orphans and people with special needs, and rehabilitation of the capital, Kabul.

The UAE also organised an Afghanistan investment conference for the purpose of attracting investments from different nations in Afghanistan’s public and private sectors.

The report noted that UAE’s aid to Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012 amounted to Dh981.7 million.

 

BOX

UAE’s projects

Polio eradication: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, pledged Dh440 million in support of global efforts to eradicate polio by 2018, with a specific focus on Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Vaccine supply: In 2011, Shaikh Mohammad announced a strategic partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a partnership that committed Dh367.3 million for the purchase and delivery of vital vaccines that will save Afghan and Pakistani children.

Irrigation: The UAE contributed Dh16 million in 2002 for irrigation projects in Afghanistan to facilitate agricultural development in rural areas.

Roads: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development implemented a project in April 2009 to renovate roads at a cost of $20 million.

 

Emirates Red Crescent

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) had also carried out a number of humanitarian relief and development projects at a cost of tens of millions of dirhams. The ERC had also implemented humanitarian programmes and development projects valued at Dh161 million, which included dozens of vital projects in the field of renovating infrastructure, public utilities and homes. The most prominent of these is the Shaikh Zayed City in Kabul, which consists of 200 homes, two schools, a medical centre and a mosque.

The ERC also completed the Shaikh Zayed City for people with special needs, which also consisted of 200 houses, in addition to two schools that could take in 1,500 and a mosque with a capacity for 1,000 worshippers.

