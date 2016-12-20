UAE embassy cautions Emiratis in Berlin to cooperate with police
Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Berlin has issued a cautionary message to Emiratis in Berlin following Monday night’s deadly truck ‘attack’.
We appeal to UAE citizens in Berlin to take care, avoid crowded places, carry identification documents & cooperate with German authorities— UAE Embassy - Berlin (@UAE_Berlin) December 19, 2016
At least 12 people were reported to have been killed, and 48 were left injured, after a lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market at the capital city.
Traditional Christmas markets are popular in cities and towns throughout Germany and have frequently been mentioned by security services as potentially vulnerable to attacks.
In a statement, the embassy warned Emirati travellers to avoid crowded areas, carry their identification documents and above all, to cooperate with German authorities when requested.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation had earlier condemned the attack, and stressed its position towards the renunciation of violence and terrorism in all its forms, saying that these criminal acts that target innocent civilians are incompatible with human values and ethical principles.
The ministry offered condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.