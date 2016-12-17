UAE Cabinet mandates MOHRE jurisdiction over domestic labour
Abu Dhabi: The Council of Ministers tasked the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) with the responsibility to administer Associated (domestic) Labour in the UAE.
MOHRE is to begin receiving and processing applications for the recruitment and employment of domestic workers in Dubai during the first quarter of 2017, as a first step towards extending its mandate to the rest of the UAE during the course of the second quarter.
Saqr Bin Ghobash Saeed Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said in a statement that MOHRE will strive to administer this sector in line with the "Government of the Future" vision.
“As in most countries, all sectors of employment now become the responsibility of a single government agency,” he said.
“MOHRE intends to follow through with policies and strategic plans with a view to apply the same principles and labour governance standards across private sector employment while, at the same time, taking into consideration the particularities of domestic employment,” he said.
Ghobash also stressed the importance of full cooperation with MOI, notably the general Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs in order to benefit from its long experience in providing quality services in the context of the issuance of work permits.
Associated Labour workers are legally defined as those employed in or by households and include house workers and nannies, cooks, guards, drivers, shepherds, gardners and household agricultural help.