Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

UAE Cabinet mandates MOHRE jurisdiction over domestic labour

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to handle recruitment and employment of domestic workers

 

Abu Dhabi: The Council of Ministers tasked the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) with the responsibility to administer Associated (domestic) Labour in the UAE. 

MOHRE is to begin receiving and processing applications for the recruitment and employment of domestic workers in Dubai during the first quarter of 2017, as a first step towards extending its mandate to the rest of the UAE during the course of the second quarter.

Saqr Bin Ghobash Saeed Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said in a statement that MOHRE will strive to administer this sector in line with the "Government of the Future" vision. 

“As in most countries, all sectors of employment now become the responsibility of a single government agency,” he said.

“MOHRE intends to follow through with policies and strategic plans with a view to apply the same principles and labour governance standards across private sector employment while, at the same time, taking into consideration the particularities of domestic employment,” he said.

Ghobash also stressed the importance of full cooperation with MOI, notably the general Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs in order to benefit from its long experience in providing quality services in the context of the issuance of work permits.

Associated Labour workers are legally defined as those employed in or by households and include house workers and nannies, cooks, guards, drivers, shepherds, gardners and household agricultural help.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Kerala chief minister opens school in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed