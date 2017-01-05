UAE, British defence chiefs discuss military cooperation
ABU DHABI: Lt-General Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, received Sir Stuart Peach, British Chief of Defence Staff, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Al Rumaithi and Peach discussed ways of enhancing military cooperation between the two friendly countries.
Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, also received Peach and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of coordination and strategic cooperation in a number of military and defence fields and reviewed a number of topics of common interest and the best means to support and develop them.
A number of senior UAE Armed Forces officers attended the meeting.