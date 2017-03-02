UAE Armed Forces have a distinctive peacekeeping record

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE Armed Forces have a distinctive peacekeeping record

Troops have helped populations in conflict and war zones around the world

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
A fighter jet drops a series of tracer flares
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Armed Forces have long been involved in international peacekeeping missions in a bid to support and strengthen countries affected by conflict and war.

This record of effective participation began about five years after the formation of the United Arab Emirates, in May 1976. It was then that the Federal Supreme Council issued a landmark decision to merge all armed forces under one command.

Later that year, the forces undertook their first international mission when they joined Arab Deterrent Forces for a peacekeeping mission during Lebanon’s civil war.

In 1991, during the conflict in Kuwait, the UAE’s forces participated for the first time in a mission in an active war zone when they were part of the coalition to liberate Kuwait.

The next year, they worked with the UN forces in the Hope Revival mission in Somalia, which aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to the southern half of the country.

Almost a decade later, in 1999, the UAE once again sent in soldiers and personnel to join the peacekeeping UN forces in Kosovo during the Kosovo War. These forces also helped set up camps in the volatile region to shelter thousands of Kosovar refugees who were displaced during the civil war.

After the war subsided in Kosovo, the UAE Armed Forces signed a Dh12-million contract for the establishment and maintenance of the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Kosovo, and the facility was officially opened in 2003.

The UAE army then went on to support the UN mission in Afghanistan from 2007 onwards, providing both personnel and armoured vehicles. Assisting with aid distribution, Emirati patrols faced attacks from insurgents, and even fought their way out from Taliban ambushes. Despite this, the Armed Forces worked to protect relief workers, and offered a safe environment for the rebuilding of communities, including the establishment of schools, clinics and mosques.

In 2014, when the Malaysian Airlines plane MH370 went missing, the UAE Armed Forces also took park in search operations.

Most recently, from March 2015 onwards, the UAE has been playing an active role as part of the Saudi-led coalition mission, Operation Restoring Hope. The mission is aimed to reinstate the legitimate government of Yemen and drive out Al Houthi rebels from the country. Dozens of committed Emirati servicemen lost their lives in a bid to protect the people in the war-ravaged nation.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger