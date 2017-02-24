UAE Armed Forces announces martyrdom of serviceman
Abu Dhabi: The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces on Friday announced the martyrdom of Sergeant Khalid Ali Al Beloushi, who was participating in the ‘Operation Restoring Hope’ as part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition to restore the legitimate government in Yemen.
The general command offered its sympathy and deepest condolences to the martyr’s family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the martyr’s soul in eternal peace and bestow His mercy on him, adding: “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return”.