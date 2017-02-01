Mobile
UAE Ambassador to Austria presents credentials

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Austria

Gulf News
 

Vienna: Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Austria, presented on Tuesday his credentials to President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg Presidential Palace in capital Vienna.

President Van der Bellen wished the UAE envoy success in his mission to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, stressing the readiness of his government to provide all support to facilitate the task of the ambassador.

The president of Austria praised the UAE’s humanitarian role and its sound approach in supporting development.

They also discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Austria, and ways to develop them.

