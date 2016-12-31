UAE aid ship arrives in Yemen
Mukalla: An aid ship from the UAE carrying maintenance equipment for ageing central power generators and stations arrived yesterday (Saturday) at the port of Mukalla in Yemen’s southern governorate of Hadramaut as part of a plan to bring broken-down stations online.
The shipment is the latest in a continuous humanitarian sealift being operated by Emirates Red Crescent, the UAE’s humanitarian arm, to help Yemen, said Abdullah Al Musaferi, representative of Emirates Red Crescent in Hadramaut.
The aid ship aims to stabilise the power grid and ease the suffering of Yemenis suffering from the frequent blackouts in the coastal districts, he noted. “The agency continues to carry out its relief and development plans in all sectors, including health care and education, to help the population in Hadramaut and support the governorate’s infrastructure and economy.”
The UAE’s remarkable assistance will always be remembered by the city, said Manea Yaslam Bin Yameen, head of the electricity department in Hadramaut.