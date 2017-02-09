UAE aid distributed to 12,921 Syrian families in Lebanon
Beirut: The Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attache at the UAE Embassy in Lebanon announced that the UAE-funded campaign for Syrian refugees in Lebanon has been successfully launched, with aid provided by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment being distributed to refugees in the Sahel Al Zahrani district in southern Lebanon.
The charity provided food parcels, household utensils and blankets to 12,921 Syrian families in need of support, as well as Palestinian and Lebanese families throughout Lebanon.