Two immigration centres in Dubai to be open on New Year
Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced the working hours during the New Year Day holiday on Sunday.
Branches in Al Twar and Al Manara will be open on the New Year Day from 9am to 1pm, while the external centre at Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3 is open 24 hours, all week.
The GDRFA’s toll-free number (8005111) will still be available round the clock for enquiries about any relevant matters or for emergency transactions, as will be the smart mobile app of GDRFA Dubai.