Two immigration centres in Dubai to be open on New Year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Two immigration centres in Dubai to be open on New Year

Al Twar and Al Manara branches will be open from 9am to 1pm; airport branch open 24/7

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced the working hours during the New Year Day holiday on Sunday.

Branches in Al Twar and Al Manara will be open on the New Year Day from 9am to 1pm, while the external centre at Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3 is open 24 hours, all week.

The GDRFA’s toll-free number (8005111) will still be available round the clock for enquiries about any relevant matters or for emergency transactions, as will be the smart mobile app of GDRFA Dubai.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Accrued 2016 municipal fee burdens residents
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler