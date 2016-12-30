Two Asians arrested for murdering colleague
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police arrested two Asian suspects in the Western Region for allegedly murdering their colleague. The suspects were arrested in less than 24 hours after the murder came to light.
Police said the suspects were seeking revenge due to family problems between one of the suspects and the victim back home.
The suspects hit the victim on his head with a sharp piece of metal and then hid the weapon in a sewage outlet, along with their bloodstained clothes.
Major-General Maktoum Al Sharifi, director-general of Abu Dhabi Police, said that the Western Region Police Directorate received a report about finding the body of an Asian man in Al Ruwais.
Investigations teams were dispatched to the crime scene for evidence collection.
The suspects were identified as B.L. and F.S., Asian nationals working for the same company in the Western Region as the victim B.B., also an Asian worker. All three men were of the same nationality, Al Sharifi said. They confessed to their crime.