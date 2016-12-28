Sultan pardons 180 inmates
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 180 inmates of various nationalities from the Sharjah Punitive and Correctional Establishment during the fifth Unified Gulf Inmates Week.
The pardoned inmates are those who met the conditions of amnesty and demonstrated good conduct while serving their jail terms.
Dr Shaikh Sultan’s gesture comes in support of efforts by the Ministry of Interior to rehabilitate inmates and reintegrate them into mainstream society.
The move aims to help the pardoned prisoners reunite with their families and resume normal life in society.