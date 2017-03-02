Mobile
Sultan opens Art for All Centre

He inspects centre’s activities, workshops and training programmes for people with special needs

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday inaugurated the Art for All Centre or Falaj of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS).

It is located in Sharjah Heritage Square in the Heart of Sharjah area.

Upon arrival, Dr Shaikh Sultan signed the memorial plaque, which is distinguished by its combination of graphic art and Arabic calligraphy, to mark the official opening of the Art For All Centre.

He also toured the building and inspected activities, workshops and training programmes in different aspects of arts. The Sharjah Ruler was briefed on the main workshops being held at the centre.

The Art For All Centre focuses on the empowerment of individuals with disabilities who are interested in cultural and artistic aspects in the UAE and the Arab world. It will help them achieve their full potential and engage in the society.

The Sharjah Ruler was accompanied by Shaikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and patron of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA); Shaikh Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development; Shaikh Salem Bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; and a number of officials and dignitaries.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

