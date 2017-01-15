Sultan offers condolences to family of martyr
Sharjah
His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, offered condolences to the family of martyr Ahmad Rashid Al Mazroui who was killed in the terrorist attack on the Kandahar governor’s headquarters in Afghanistan.
Shaikh Dr Sultan visited the mourning majlis in Wadi Al Helo where he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the martyr, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and bestow patience and solace on his family.
He was accompanied by Shaikh Salem Bin Abdullah Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, Brigadier Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander–in-chief of Sharjah Police, and other senior officials.