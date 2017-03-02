Sultan honours winners of Arabic Language Olympiad
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday honoured winners of the second edition of Arabic Language Olympiad 2017 in a celebration held at Al Qasimia University.
The Arabic Language Olympiad is an annual contest testing the language abilities of students from member states of the Arabic Language Educational Centre for Gulf States (ALECGS) in Sharjah. It aims to strengthen students’ loyalty to Arabic, uncover their talents and innovations, enhance ties and communication between innovators and promote innovation.
During the celebration, Dr Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, and Eisa Saleh Al Hammadi, director of the ALECGS, delivered speeches, praising Dr Shaikh Sultan’s efforts to support Arabic and the UAE leadership’s keenness on developing Arabic language teaching.
At the end of the celebration, Dr Shaikh Sultan honoured the winners of the olympiad.