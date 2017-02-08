Sultan highlights Sharjah’s efforts to protect biodiversity

Sharjah: Efforts being made in the emirate of Sharjah to maintain the environment and its biodiversity have largely contributed to preserving a large number of endangered plants and animals, said His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr Shaikh Sultan made these remarks on Wednesday as he visited the 18th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity, which is being held at the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife (BCEAW).

The Ruler noted that the available seeds in Sharjah are now enough to produce three to four million trees each year. “The selection of BCEAW to host this conference represents a springboard towards conserving the environment and supporting its biodiversity,” Dr Shaikh Sultan added.

The BCEAW was the first centre allocated by Dr Shaikh Sultan to support Sharjah’s biodiversity and maintaining its natural resources.

Dr Shaikh Sultan said he takes great interests in agriculture, which he studied during his bachelor’s degree and that he launches environmental initiatives to support it such as an initiative to collect seeds from different areas (mountains and valleys). As part of this initiative, Sharjah has signed an agreement with the “Q-Gardens” in the United Kingdom to preserve, collect and reproduce seeds.

The purpose of collecting plants and seeds is to bring them back to places where they originally belonged to and revive those areas with natural resources, Dr Shaikh Sultan added.

During the forum, Dr David Millen, member of the IUCN Red List Committee, briefed the audience about the forum’s four pillars and speakers as well as the aims.