Smart Dubai Office highlights achievements made so far

Dubai: The board of directors of Smart Dubai Office (SDO) held its seventh meeting, which was presided over by Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, chairman of the board, as part of its mission to fulfil the mandate of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to uplift the city through smart technology, fuelling a citywide transformation to implement his vision to make Dubai the happiest city on earth.

In the meeting, the board of Smart Dubai also reviewed a full report on the initiative’s achievements in view of the upcoming three-year anniversary of Smart Dubai. The report indicated that Smart Dubai will not only have met but will have surpassed its mandate, ahead of its deadline. The report also demonstrated that Smart Dubai is prepared to launch the next phase of the Dubai’s smart transformation journey.

Al Tayer said, “I would like to congratulate the entire Smart Dubai team for all their efforts and successes achieved in fulfilling the first phase of the Smart Dubai mandate. Our success is also highly attributed to the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors and a joint purpose of fulfilling the vision of Shaikh Mohammad of making Dubai the happiest city on earth.”

“We are proud to announce that Dubai residents and visitors can enjoy the benefits of 121 smart initiatives and 1,129 smart services that are making Dubai a new global benchmark for smart city experiences,” said Dr Aisha Bin Bishr, director-general, Smart Dubai Office.

The board members also reviewed three key policy recommendations from the Dubai Data Establishment, defining the classification, opening and sharing, commercialisation and privacy of Dubai’s data, in line with the Dubai Data Law.

During the meeting, members also discussed the progress of the Dubai Data Portal, highlighting that 41 data sets from government entities will be available on the Smart Dubai Platform from early 2017.