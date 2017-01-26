Mobile
Sharjah to become age-friendly city

Government bodies to launch initiatives that improve services for the elderly

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an administrative resolution to prepare the emirate of Sharjah for joining the age-friendly cities network.

The resolution aims to create a comprehensive health, economic, social and financial environment that allows the elderly to easily benefit from the emirate’s resources. As per the resolution, government bodies are obliged to launch effective initiatives that develop services provided for the elderly in all sectors.

Sharjah
Government

Sharjah
