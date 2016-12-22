Sharjah Ruler receives Kerala’s Chief Minister
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday received Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, at Al Badi Al Amir Palace.
Dr Shaikh Sultan welcomed Vijayan and discussed with him a number of issues of mutual concern. They also discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation in the cultural, economic and academic spheres.
During the meeting, Shaikh Sultan accepted an invitation by Vijayan to visit Kerala so as to strengthen intellectual exchange in various cultural and art domains and to be briefed about Kerala’s efforts to achieve a comprehensive renaissance.
Vijayan hailed the efforts being made by the Sharjah Ruler to promote enlightened thought that brings all peoples of the world together through various centres, programmes and cultural activities that he personally initiates, supports and supervises.
At the end of the meeting, both sides exchanged commemorative gifts reflecting their distinct cultures. Dr Shaikh Sultan gave Vijayan a number of his translated works.
The meeting was attended by Shaikh Salem Bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, and Mohammad Obaid Salem Al Za’abi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.