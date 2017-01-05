Mobile
Sharjah Ruler inspects projects, issues law

Sultan approves Sharjah Healthcare City master plan

Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday inspected a number of vital projects being implemented in Sharjah.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday inspected a number of vital projects being implemented in the emirate.

Dr Shaikh Sultan toured existing projects next to the Sharjah Islamic Culture Capital memorial and reviewed the work progress and phases completed. He instructed to provide additional services that would further enhance the atmosphere including parks and various facilities.

During his visit, Dr Shaikh Sultan approved the master plan of the Sharjah Healthcare City, which is located next to the Sharjah-Dhaid road. The master plan involves a number of high-end health services that would be offered through forgeing partnerships with various hospitals and clinics. He also approved the design of the administration building, which includes several clinics and offices that ensure the right atmosphere for the city and providing the best services.

Dr Shaikh Sultan also issued Law No. 2 of 2017 regulating the objectives and competencies of Sharjah Archaeological Authority.

The law states that Sharjah Archaeological Authority shall have a corporate personality with full capacity to pursue its objectives.

 

According to the law, the Sharjah-based authority may have branches and offices in the cities of the emirate upon the approval of Sharjah Executive Council.

The authority aims to search and investigate archaeological sites in Sharjah and place them on the emirate’s archaeological map. It also aims to oversee, excavate and safeguard all archaeological sites in coordination with relevant authorities.

Sharjah
Hamdan meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court staff
