Sharjah Ruler grants Dh24.7m in housing loans
Sharjah: The Sharjah Housing Directorate granted 38 beneficiaries with housing loans worth Dh24.7 million from the Sharjah Ruler’s programme for government employees.
Abdul Aziz Suhail, Head of Administrative and Financial Affairs Department at the directorate, thanked His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the programme, which has led to the increase of privileges for government employees and contributed to their happiness.