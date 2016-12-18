Sharjah Ruler establishes Academy of Arabic Language

Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi attends UN Arabic Language Day celebrations at Al Qasimiya University during which he announced a decree setting up the academy. Dr Shaikh Sultan toured various exhibitions being organised by the university as part of its initiatives.

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued on Sunday decree No 96 of 2016, setting up the Arabic Language Academy in the emirate of Sharjah.

According to the Decree, a new academy named The Arabic Language Academy shall be established in Sharjah and shall have an independent legal personality and capacity to achieve its objectives. The academy may have branches by virtue of a decision to be issued by Dr Shaikh Sultan.

Pursuant to the decree’s provisions the academy shall have the following goals: maintaining the Arabic language and making it up to date with all sciences, literatures and arts, reviving and documenting Arab and Islamic heritage, encouraging authoring Arabisation, translation and publishing, and strengthening links between the academy and other Arabic academies in the world, among many others.

Membership of the academy will be either full operational membership or honorary membership. The decree also lists the qualifications for members: a member must be specialised in Arabic language, must have good knowledge of Arabic language rules, and must have productions in various languages and human sciences.

The academy shall also have a board of trustees, which will serve as the academy’s supreme authority and will be set up in accordance with a decision to be issued by Dr Shaikh Sultan. It shall also develop general policies, strategies and programmes for the academy, form permanent and temporary committees to discharge specific duties and approve the academy’s organisational structure, among others.

The decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

Earlier in the day Dr Shaikh Sultan attended UN Arabic Language Day’s celebrations at Al Qasimiya University during which he announced issuing a decree setting up the academy.

“It is a nice occasion to announce the issuing of a decree establishing the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy. It will help and serve other Arabic academies in all Arab countries and even outside Arab countries,” Dr Shaikh Sultan said.

During his visit to Al Qasimiya University, Dr Shaikh Sultan toured various exhibitions being organised in the university as part of its initiatives in cooperation with Sharjah Police.