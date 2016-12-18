Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Sharjah Ruler establishes Academy of Arabic Language

Sharjah Ruler inspects exhibition at Al Qasimia University

Image Credit: WAM
Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi attends UN Arabic Language Day celebrations at Al Qasimiya University during which he announced a decree setting up the academy. Dr Shaikh Sultan toured various exhibitions being organised by the university as part of its initiatives.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued on Sunday decree No 96 of 2016, setting up the Arabic Language Academy in the emirate of Sharjah.

According to the Decree, a new academy named The Arabic Language Academy shall be established in Sharjah and shall have an independent legal personality and capacity to achieve its objectives. The academy may have branches by virtue of a decision to be issued by Dr Shaikh Sultan.

Pursuant to the decree’s provisions the academy shall have the following goals: maintaining the Arabic language and making it up to date with all sciences, literatures and arts, reviving and documenting Arab and Islamic heritage, encouraging authoring Arabisation, translation and publishing, and strengthening links between the academy and other Arabic academies in the world, among many others.

Membership of the academy will be either full operational membership or honorary membership. The decree also lists the qualifications for members: a member must be specialised in Arabic language, must have good knowledge of Arabic language rules, and must have productions in various languages and human sciences.

The academy shall also have a board of trustees, which will serve as the academy’s supreme authority and will be set up in accordance with a decision to be issued by Dr Shaikh Sultan. It shall also develop general policies, strategies and programmes for the academy, form permanent and temporary committees to discharge specific duties and approve the academy’s organisational structure, among others.

The decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

Earlier in the day Dr Shaikh Sultan attended UN Arabic Language Day’s celebrations at Al Qasimiya University during which he announced issuing a decree setting up the academy.

“It is a nice occasion to announce the issuing of a decree establishing the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy. It will help and serve other Arabic academies in all Arab countries and even outside Arab countries,” Dr Shaikh Sultan said.

During his visit to Al Qasimiya University, Dr Shaikh Sultan toured various exhibitions being organised in the university as part of its initiatives in cooperation with Sharjah Police.

More from Government

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Kerala chief minister opens school in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party