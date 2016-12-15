Sharjah Ruler attends graduation ceremony
SHARJAH: A total of hundred students — both employees at various heritage institutions and government departments and individuals with a passion for heritage assets — on Thursday completed a heritage conservation programme approved by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH).
The new graduates will contribute towards heritage conservation in the UAE.
The programme awards professional diplomas in six disciplines — cultural institution management, field collection of cultural heritage, cultural heritage management, museum management, architectural heritage and restoration of manuscripts and heritage documents.
The convocation was attended by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and a number of senior officials. The Sharjah Ruler congratulated the graduates on their significant accomplishments that would inspire others to contribute to heritage conservation efforts. He also said that they are a source of national pride.