Sharjah Police to enhance media partnership

MoU signed between Sharjah Government Media Bureau and police force aims to promote public security and respect for law besides strengthening media sector

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) and General Directorate of Sharjah Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah as part of efforts to strengthen the media sector in the Emirate and improve services in the Emirate.

Signed by Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, and Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, the partnership agreement aims to promote the exchange of expertise and information as well as spreading security awareness among Sharjah residents, enabling transparent communication with the public on security issues through the media.

Shaikh Sultan said the MoU comes as part of the strong partnership between the Sharjah Police and Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) aimed at serving the Emirate and furthering its various achievements. He lauded Sharjah Police for ongoing efforts of the force to strengthen transparency and communication with the media, reflecting its awareness of the vital role of the media, both traditional and modern, in spreading its messages.

Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the signing of the MoU with the SGMB comes as part of the two parties’ desire to consolidate cooperation towards the development of the media industry and enhancement of the exchange of expertise, information and security awareness.

“The memorandum reflects the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Directorate to harness various media platforms for the promotion of communication with the public and expansion of the base of security discourse, besides spreading the culture of respecting the law in the society and providing facts and information about security events to the public and the media in full transparency, to prevent the circulation of false information or rumours through social media,” added Brigadier General Al Shamsi.

Sharjah
Sharjah
