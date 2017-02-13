Mobile
Sharjah Media Council set up

Council will be responsible for drawing up the emirate’s general media policy

Image Credit: Supplied
Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad
Gulf News
 

Sharjah — Sharjah Media Council was set up on Monday through a decree issued by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The council will be responsible for drawing up the emirate’s general media policy and bolstering its media status on the local, regional and international level. The council will coordinate with media organisations in a way that is in line with the emirate’s general policy, and the council will also supervise free zones affiliated to it.

As per Emiri Decree No. 6 of 2017, the council will enjoy financial, administrative and civil independence to carry out legal practices that would help it achieves its goals.

The council’s responsibilities include issuing licences for the practice of media activities in the emirate and outside of the free zones, and following up on these activities in line with laws, local and federal legislations, and revoking licences in case of violations.

The council will also issue permits for photography or video recording activities taking place in the emirate for media institutions, companies or individuals.

The council will represent the emirate before government media bodies, or in conferences, meetings and media activities taking place in the UAE or abroad.

The Council will comprise of the Sharjah Media Corporation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Sharjah Media City. The new decree also renamed the Sharjah Media Centre as the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmed, who will be the Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, asserted that the generous support extended by Dr Shaikh Sultan to the media industry in general has contributed to the development of the Emirate’s media system, which, in turn, has contributed to Sharjah’s strong media presence on the global map. He said that the decree helps create an integrated regulatory environment for media sector and upgrade its programmes, which support media work and the implementation of Sharjah’s strategic objectives which align with the country’s media vision.

Ebrahim Al Abed, Adviser to the Chairman of National Media Council, said the establishment of the Sharjah Media Council culminates the constant efforts of the emirate in the field of media through its media institutions and organisations.

As per the amendments, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau will be the official media source for the government of Sharjah, and will prepare and organise media events by the Ruler, Crown Prince, Deputy Rulers and the Executive Council, and will be responsible for providing the media with press releases regarding these events.

Dr Shaikh Sultan also issued an Emiri Decree No. 9 of 2017, amending Emiri Decree No. 51 of 2015 on reorganising the Sharjah Media Corporation.

With taking into consideration the terms for specialisations and without encroaching on the jurisdictions of federal authorities, Sharjah Media Corporation will have the following responsibilities: Setting up audio, visual and electronic media organisations and developing them by conducting studies, researches and preparing reports related to the objectives of the Corporation. It will be responsible for carrying out all operations related to audio, visual and electronic media, including production, marketing, distribution and advertising.

Other amendments are made to the Articles of the 2010 decree.

 

