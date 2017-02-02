Sharjah celebrates World Wetlands Day
SHARJAH: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) celebrated World Wetlands Day, which is globally observed on February 2.
The celebratory function took place at Wasit Wetland Centre on Thursday morning under the slogan, ‘Wetlands to Reduce the Risks of Disasters’, with the participation of Al Andalus School for Basic Education and Al Manar Model School for Basic Education.
The event targeted visitors to the Wasit Wetland Centre as well as university and school students and environmental agencies in the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE. Through this celebration, the EPAA aimed to raise awareness of the importance of conserving wetlands, protecting the habitats from environmental pollution and drought, and the importance of wetlands to climate, birds and organisms.
A series of workshops were held as part of the celebration, and addressed such topics as reed growing, making a wetland, and wetlands to reduce floods, among others.