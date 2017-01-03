Mobile
Shaikhs and ministers welcome launch of UAE Food Bank

Mohammad Bin Rashid hailed as an example of a visionary leader

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE Food Bank initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has been widely welcomed by shaikhs and senior UAE officials.

Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

“The UAE Food Bank will have a profound and direct humanitarian influence ... Shaikh Mohammad, the pioneer of innovation, astonished the world yet again with an initiative that will be undoubtedly fruitful.”

Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy

“Shaikh Mohammad’s directives to dedicate his accession day to launch initiatives focusing on philanthropy and serving humanity is a significant incentive for all public and private bodies and organisations as well as individuals to participate effectively in supporting humanitarian and volunteering initiatives in 2017, the Year of Giving.

“The UAE Food Bank is unique initiative. It deals directly with a real and significant issue that concerns the international community in light of catastrophes and tensions facing the region and the world.”

Shaikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance

“The UAE Food Bank launched by Shaikh Mohammad is an exceptional initiative to serve humanity. It underlines the value of giving and tolerance, and reflects the glorious traditions of the UAE. The UAE community is known for its love for charity and eagerness to help others. It pursues the goal of universal welfare, regardless of people’s race, colour, religion, sect or social status.”

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security

“Shaikh Mohammad’s Launch of a landmark initiative in conjunction with the 11th anniversary of his accession signifies the great importance the UAE wise leadership pays to benevolence and philanthropy. Shaikh Mohammad is globally known for being a man of great and historical ideas and initiatives. Since the time he became Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai, the pace of achievements and initiatives has accelerated to the extent that we feel as if we are in a race with time. There is seldom an initiative he launches without it becoming an achievement in record time.”

zayed remembered

