Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al holds talks with King Hamad Bin Eisa
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, over bilateral relations and ways to bolster them as well as a number of regional and international issues.
The two leaders highlighted the importance of strengthening consultation and coordination within the Gulf Cooperation Council in boosting joint GCC action.
They exchanged views over the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.
Shaikh Mohammad and the Bahraini King underlined the depth of the brotherly bonds between the UAE and Bahrain and the keenness of the two leaderships to take them to greater heights.