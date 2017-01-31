Mobile
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al holds talks with King Hamad Bin Eisa

Leaders discuss bilateral relations and ways to bolster them

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, over bilateral relations and ways to bolster them as well as a number of regional and international issues.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of strengthening consultation and coordination within the Gulf Cooperation Council in boosting joint GCC action.

They exchanged views over the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Shaikh Mohammad and the Bahraini King underlined the depth of the brotherly bonds between the UAE and Bahrain and the keenness of the two leaderships to take them to greater heights.

United Arab Emirates
Gulf Cooperation Council
Khalifa
Abu Dhabi
Bahrain
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
United Arab Emirates
Gulf Cooperation Council
Khalifa
Abu Dhabi
Bahrain
