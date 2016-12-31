Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid extends New Year wishes
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday conveyed his best wishes to all peoples and friendly countries on the occasion of the New Year.
In a series of tweets, Shaikh Mohammad said, “Brothers and sisters, by the end of 2016, with all its achievements, challenges, successes, projects and developments, we say Thank You for all those who made it exceptional and vibrant.”
“My best wishes are for all on the New Year, hoping that it will be a year of giving, development and prosperity. God willing 2017 will be a good year for our society, families and sons,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.
“For all friendly peoples and countries, we say Happy New Year and we look forward to a better future for all during 2017,” he concluded.