Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid approves One Day Misdemeanour Court initiative

The initiative aims to implement verdicts in two phases that do not take longer than 24 hours

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved on Wednesday the One Day Misdemeanour Court initiative to boost the efficiency of judicial work.

During a meeting held at the Dubai Executive Council’s head office, Shaikh Mohammad ordered implementing the One Day Misdemeanour Court initiative at every police station starting from Wednesday.

The initiative aims to diminish the process of investigation and referring cases to courts by implementing a verdict in two phases that do not take longer than 24 hours.

