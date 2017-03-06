Saif welcomes new Dubai Police chief
Abu Dhabi: Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met the new Dubai Police chief Major General Abdullah Al Merri and congratulated him on his appointment.
Major General Al Merri was named the new chief of Dubai Police on an order by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The meeting attended by Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence, and officers of Interior Ministry.