Saif chairs Council of Happiness meeting
Abu Dhabi: Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on Monday chaired the second meeting of the ministry’s Council of Happiness and Positivity.
The meeting discussed several police programmes and strategic indicators related to the development of security and police performance, in order to provide better services for citizens and to assure the creation of a comprehensive environment for happiness and positivity for employees in the ministry, in addition to promoting a culture of happiness and positivity between all citizens, as part of the ministry’s work.